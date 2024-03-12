Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3 Billion Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.68% of Progressive worth $3,002,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 709,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,558. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

