Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,646,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

