Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,066,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340,491 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,707,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.72. 1,467,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.