Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 283,817 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,197,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 128,874 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $194,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 667,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,704. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

