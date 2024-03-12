Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 76,247 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,450,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.91% of Texas Instruments worth $4,205,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

