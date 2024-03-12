Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,087,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,132,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,184,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.53. 944,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.