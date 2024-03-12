Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.90% of Deere & Company worth $2,014,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.14. 446,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.82.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.