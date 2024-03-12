Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.7 %
Western Uranium & Vanadium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,673. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.55. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
