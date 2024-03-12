Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.7 %

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,673. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.55. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.