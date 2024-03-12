Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. 274,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,217. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.