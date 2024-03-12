Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

