Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Willdan Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.60.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
