William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Potbelly alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBPB

Potbelly Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Shares of PBPB opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Potbelly has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Potbelly by 201.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Potbelly by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 110,914.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.