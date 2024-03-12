Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

