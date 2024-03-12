WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

