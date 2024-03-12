WT Wealth Management Acquires 515 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 523,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

