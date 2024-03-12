WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after buying an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 2,198,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

