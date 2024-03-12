WT Wealth Management Buys New Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. WT Wealth Management owned 0.39% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYHG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 9,422 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

