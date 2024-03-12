WT Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $105,854,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,736. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

