WT Wealth Management Grows Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up about 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 187,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,530. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

