WT Wealth Management Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. 770,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

