WT Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,420,000 after buying an additional 117,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,815,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,856 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.