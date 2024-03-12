WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 475,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,654,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 393,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

