WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 250,834 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after buying an additional 255,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY remained flat at $49.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 252,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,107. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

