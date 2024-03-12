WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 107.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 600.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $14.06 on Tuesday, reaching $497.65. 11,859,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,131,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

