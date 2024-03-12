WT Wealth Management Sells 28,677 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 5.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 49,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,656. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

