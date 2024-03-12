WT Wealth Management Sells 63,490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,295,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,571. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

