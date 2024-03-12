WT Wealth Management Sells 6,633 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,300. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.