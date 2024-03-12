WT Wealth Management Takes $356,000 Position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. 1,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

