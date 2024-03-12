Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 763,592 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

