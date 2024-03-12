Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,499. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

