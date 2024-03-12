Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,499. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.
About Wynn Macau
