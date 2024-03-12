XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 440,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,395. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.