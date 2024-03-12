XYO (XYO) Price Up 48.1% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $181.76 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00025520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,723.28 or 1.00148620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00182392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01384555 USD and is up 11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $14,076,052.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

