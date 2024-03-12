Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
