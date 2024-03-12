Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 4.1 %

YLLXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

