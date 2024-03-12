Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 4.1 %
YLLXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.
About Yellow Cake
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.