Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Zepp Health Trading Up 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 36,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

