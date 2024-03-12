ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

