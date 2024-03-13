1,091,965 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,091,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,935,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDU traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 674,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,470. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

