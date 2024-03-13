114,687 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,546,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

