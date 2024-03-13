14,763 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Home Depot makes up about 3.9% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $374.47 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.52. The stock has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

