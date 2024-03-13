14,900 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 119,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 21,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

