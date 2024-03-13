3,031 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.86. 118,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,112. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

