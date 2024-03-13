34,967 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

