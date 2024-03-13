3,710 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $189,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,215,523 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,992. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

Agilysys stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,322. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

