428,017 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 428,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

