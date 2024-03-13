500 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

