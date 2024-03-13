5,080 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $179.40. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

