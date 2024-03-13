777,535 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,987,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 5,339,795 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

