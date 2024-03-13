AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

