Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,522. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

