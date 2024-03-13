abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP stock remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 857,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 241,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.