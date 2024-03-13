abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

